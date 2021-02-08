In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 34-year-old lawyer wonders if stress could be the cause of her exhaustion and ill health.

A little about me:

Age: 34

Occupation: lawyer

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 6

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: 8

Do you grind your teeth/have nightmares: both, occasionally. I also struggle with bouts of insomnia

How much water you drink on average per day: 2-3 litres

How much exercise I do on average per week: 5 times a week, when not unwell

Day 1

I wake up naturally at 07:00 but fall back asleep until I’m gently awoken by my Sleep app alarm at 08:00. I jump out of bed to walk the dog, take five fish oils (feeling a bit under the weather) and an echinacea tablet with 500ml sparkling water, grab a homemade vegan protein shake from the fridge and leave the house to go to church.