What is mid-year burnout?

One of the most recognisable symptoms of burnout is feeling drained, Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director of Healthspan and author of Cut Your Stress explains to Stylist. “Burnout describes the feeling of being drained of energy, and the physical and mental exhaustion associated with long-term stress,” she says.

“This can happen during summer or in the middle of the year and is especially common when kids are out of school on a long summer break and want constant care and entertainment.”

The summer months are also when people are most likely to go on holiday, which in turn means there may be a huge pile of work to get through before you go and when you return, making it difficult to switch off fully whilst you are away, Dr Luke Powles, associate clinical director, Bupa Health Clinics adds.