In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 31-year-old administrator wonders what the real impact of drinking caffeine before bed is. Please note that this diary was penned two weeks prior to England’s ongoing lockdown.

A little about me:

Number of hours sleep I get each night: 6.5 (interrupted)

Day 1

I do some housework while my husband gets our son bathed and into bed. Once this is done, we sit down to a dinner of chicken, peppers and onions in a fajita seasoning with tomatoes and spinach on the side. I wash it all down with a glass of Pepsi Max, before hopping in the shower, and washing and straightening my hair.

I head to bed at 9pm to try to have an early night, but wind up watching Below Deck (we watched The Fall earlier and it freaked me out, so I need something to take my mind off murderers).