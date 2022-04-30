If you’re anything like me, the Bank Holiday weekend could not have come at a better time. Spring has truly sprung, and over the past few weeks it seems everyone’s social calendars have been filling up. While I’m rejoicing at the opportunity to get dressed up and go out again, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t paying for it with my energy levels.

For the past week, no matter how many hours I’ve slept, I wake up still feeling like I could go for more. I’ve been making sure to nourish and hydrate my body to help give me a much-needed mood boost, but it hasn’t yet been the fix I’d hoped.

It got me wondering: is it actually possible to “catch up” on sleep? Is a long weekend of R&R actually going to make a difference to my frazzled sleep cycle?