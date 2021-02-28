Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the best things we can do to prepare our bodies to deal with anxiety and stress. There’s a reason why we feel more on edge when we’re tired – a lack of sleep can cause our ‘fight or flight’ response to become more sensitive, making everything seem more intense.

However, we know deciding to get a good night’s sleep isn’t always as easy as it is made out to be. No matter how many new routines, sleep hacks and relaxation techniques you try in the hours leading up to bedtime, sometimes it’s the very stress and anxiety you’re trying to counter by going to sleep early that can stop you from nodding off, leaving you lying awake at two am counting down the hours until you have to wake up.

“It’s normal to experience poor sleep when we are stressed or anxious,” explains Dr Kat Lederle, head of sleep health at Somnia.