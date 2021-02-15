In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 28-year-old writer wonders if she should wean herself off her late-night Netflix habit.

A little about me:

Age: 28

Occupation: writer

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 8

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: the same, but with less disruption and less unhealthy methods used to get off to sleep – and to be able to get to sleep quicker

Do you grind your teeth/have nightmares: no, but I do experience sleep paralysis on a sporadic basis

How much water you drink on average per day: 2 or 3 pints maybe, if squash counts!

How much exercise I do on average per week: it currently depends on weather, but try to get out on a run, cycle or equivalent indoor exercise activity 2-3 times a week

Day 1

I wake at around 3am from severe pains in my head – a migraine that I thought I’d medicated away hours earlier. I struggle to get back to sleep because the ache in my head prevents me from relaxing. I do eventually, and wake early at 6am to call in sick from my editing shift booked for later that day.

I go back to sleep until around 10am, when my housemate comes in with painkillers and breakfast – marmite on toast and a cup of sugary tea. I rest in the dark for a few hours, and resurface around 2pm when the pain is beginning to subside. My appetite is really low, so I snack on blueberry yoghurt throughout the afternoon and cook myself a pasta bake around 4pm.