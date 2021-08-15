Re-education

“Because we’re not very educated in sleep as a society, when we can’t sleep, our beliefs and understanding about what we need to do to fix our sleep are typically based on things that aren’t facts or science,” Romiszewski explains.

“For example, say you don’t sleep well, you might think ‘OK, I’m going to spend more time in bed because that’s going to increase my chances of sleeping more or sleeping better’. Unfortunately, the opposite is true – but because of your belief, and because you might be getting told this by other people around you, you’ll start a pattern of behaviour that actually leads to chronic sleep problems.

“So, in CBTi, the first thing we have to do is undo those beliefs by re-educating you and helping you to understand the facts, and then try to replace those beliefs with helpful ones that will actually lead to the right behaviours which will help you to sleep more.”