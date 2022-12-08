3 ways the cold weather messes with your sleep – and what you can do about it

While sleeping in a hot room is worse than in a cold room, being too cold before bed can make it harder to drift off.

“When the temperature in our bedroom is chilly, this can often make it much harder to fall asleep quickly, as our body needs time to warm up and increase its temperature before we can be comfortable enough to drop off,” Seeley says.

“Even though it’s considered healthier to sleep in a cooler room as opposed to a heated one, if you’re too cold during sleep, your body may alter its cardiac autonomic response, which means your heart rate will increase and you may find it even harder to have a good night’s sleep.”

How to deal with it: “Try to get warm before you jump into bed: take a hot bath or shower and wear warm bed clothes such as thermals, long PJs and fluffy bed socks,” Seeley recommends.

“Make sure your duvet is thick enough and you have blankets to help with the cold. If you do have the heating on during certain hours of the day, try to help the heat make its way to your bedroom by closing off doors to unused rooms but keep the kitchen door open so any heat from the oven or general living space moves through to your room.”