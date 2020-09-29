So why is it that the changing lockdown restrictions have such a big impact on our sleep? Dr Andy Cope, an expert in positive psychology, says it’s got a lot to do with our stress and anxiety levels – and the amount of uncertainty we’re facing during the pandemic.

“This year more than any other has been everyone’s worst nightmare when it comes to sleep quality and length,” Cope explains. “Generally, we are able to get six to eight hours a night during a usual year which would only be broken by late nights out, early starts or disturbances during the night.

“Sleep tends to come in 90-minute cycles. Disturbed sleep means we never get into what’s called REM mode. The alarm goes off and you feel like you’ve hardly slept at all which impairs your productivity for the coming day. This year has been really hard and has played havoc with sleeping patterns – it’s been a turbulent year, so we’ve felt anxious.

“Stress means we sleep lightly and intermittently instead of achieving deeper REM sleep. As a result, it’s very easy to fall into a vicious cycle of poor-quality sleep which leads to a stressful day which leads to poor-quality sleep.”