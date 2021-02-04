Rhiannon’s not alone. Half of us have experienced disturbed sleep during lockdown, resulting in ‘insomnia’ and Covid insomnia to be Googled more last year than ever before and the hashtag #notsleeping to start trending. Who can blame us for looking for answers? At its cruelest, a restless night sleep has the power to make us feel inhuman. It affects our concentration, mood, and makes even the simplest of tasks feel monumental.

It doesn’t help that we’ve been brought up to think an easy eight hours is the ultimate wellness accolade; when we don’t get it, not only do we feel like we’re failing, but we start questioning what’s wrong with us – which, according to Dr Zoe Schaedel, co-founder of The Good Sleep Clinic, is probably nothing.

“As well as everyone being different when it comes to how much sleep they need,” she explains, “our sleep cycles naturally vary throughout the month influenced by factors such as stress, sleep environment, light, dietary and exercise habits.” So be it hormonal changes or an uncomfortable bed, Zoe reassures, “it’s completely normal to have a few off night’s sleep in a month.” Turns out, as much as we’d like to flick a switch and turn our lights off for the night, it’s precisely those restless nights which make us human.