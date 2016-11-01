Do dreams really carry meaning? Here's when not to ignore your subconscious

Do you pay attention to your dreams? According to experts, we’ll all spend the equivalent of around 25 years of our lives asleep, with 2,000 days spent purely lost in our dreams. Even if you rarely remember your dreams in vivid detail, it’s thought we each experience anywhere between three and seven per night, regardless.

So if Freud was right when he penned The Interpretation Of Dreams way back in 1899, arguing that our dreams can reveal insight into our psychological make-up, or an explanation of why we may do the things we do in our waking lives, that’s a whole load of information to be collected – or neglected – over the course of our lives.

But is every dream laced with meaning?