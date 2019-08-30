There are those among us who never get enough sleep. Weekends are spent gloriously lying in until late, whilst weekday mornings are spent bleary-eyed and stumbling around looking for your contact lenses and barely staying awake on the Tube – even if you’re stood up and wedged between 15 different commuters. Then there are others who seem to be bright eyed and bushy tailed no matter how much sleep they’ve had: just five or six hours and they’re off, no problem.

Well, there might be a reason those lucky people are blessed with such an enviable sleep schedule – and it’s all to do with their genes. A study from the University of California, San Francisco, found that a specific gene might be responsible for giving some their ability to cruise along with fewer hours of kip.

The study looked at 50 families, all who required less than six and a half hours of sleep every night to properly function the next day. In those families, it found a genetic mutation, ADRB1, which they believed was responsible for the ability. Relatives who had to sleep longer, it turned out, didn’t have the same gene.

The team then took it one further, altering the gene in a group of mice. When it was tweaked, those mice slept for nearly an hour less than average.