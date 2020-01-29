If you wish to enhance this even further, you could go outside on to the grass with bare feet. More and more science is suggesting positive health benefits from having this direct contact with nature, but from personal experience the best reason to do this is because it feels fantastic. It wakes up the senses and is a fabulous way to start the day. This is something I try to do most mornings, even in the winter.

You can even access nature while doing something else. For example, you could have your morning cup of tea with your window open and listen to the birds singing. Alternatively, you could drink it next to the window and meditate on the branches blowing in the wind. Or you could have your morning cuppa in the garden. When I made this suggestion in my first book, The 4 Pillar Plan, it proved wildly popular with my readers.