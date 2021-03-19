Dreaming about your ex? A psychologist explains what it really means

If you’ve ever dreamt that you’re back with your ex, you’re in good company: it’s a really common dream. It’s also, however, one of the most personal – which explains why we can wake up feeling unsettled and upset the morning after.

It’s especially uncomfortable, however, if you’re hit with a dream about your ex when you’re happily dating someone else.

The dream

Our anonymous dreamer says: “For some reason that I cannot explain, I keep having recurring dreams of my ex-boyfriend. We were together for seven years and lived together for five years. We were a couple that our friends and family would say they really believed in – one of their favourite couples, actually – so everyone took it really hard when we broke up.