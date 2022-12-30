Experts recommend the sleep resolutions everyone should make in 2023

Relaxation is one thing, but what if you made getting ready for bed each night something you truly look forward to? That’s what Shariff recommends.

“Give yourself something to look forward to before going to sleep by creating a fulfilling bedtime routine that nurtures you physically, mentally and emotionally while also helping you to wind down,” he says.

“If you often feel restless when you sleep or find yourself tossing and turning all night, create a routine that helps to remove tension in your body and allow you to fully relax. A luxurious bubble bath with lovely scented bubbles is a classic, but even just having a shower with ultra-posh shower gel or body scrubs can help your body drift into a deliciously deep sleep. Use scents such as lavender, camomile or ylang-ylang to truly ramp up the experience - think nightly spa routine that will have you melt into your bed every night.

“If you really want to make going to bed an exciting experience, give yourself an incentive that you will only get when you get to bed, such as reading 50 pages of a new book or listening to two songs from that new album. Not only are they great for distracting you from any niggling thoughts racing around your brain, but limiting yourself from engaging with this book or album makes you way more inclined to go through your bedtime routine – because who doesn’t hate being left on a cliffhanger?”