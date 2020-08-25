Always tired? Your working from home routine could be to blame

So why are we feeling so exhausted at the moment? It’s not like we really have any reason to feel this tired – after all, both working from home and pandemic restrictions means we’re leaving our homes a lot less than usual. So why is it that we’re all struggling to keep our eyes open way earlier than we’d like to admit?

“The main reason why inactivity makes us tired is because our muscles become under-utilised and our energy stagnates,” explains Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, Silentnight’s sleep expert. “We might think we have no energy when we actually do – it’s in the form of potential (stored) energy rather than kinetic (movement) energy. The best thing to do is to avoid sitting and staring at screens for too long and get up and move regularly – even for just a few minutes. Do this every hour or so to keep your energy moving.”

It’s clear that doing one short burst of exercise after a day sat at our desks maybe isn’t the best way to go about things. Of course it’s great to incorporate an at-home workout or run into your daily routine, but it’s the little things – such as getting up to make a cup of tea or walking around your home – that can make a difference to our energy levels.