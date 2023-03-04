Always tired? It could be down to having one of these 5 personality types

Constantly exhausted? You shouldn’t be putting up with it. Low energy levels can be caused by a wide range of factors, such as illness (which is why, if you’re constantly tired, it’s vital you talk to a medical professional), stress, diet, and poor-quality sleep. But one cause you probably haven’t considered? Your personality type.

In her new book, Fix Your Fatigue, coach and nutritionist Karina Antram notes that certain personality types are prone to feeling more tired, pointing to research (Greenberg, 2002) that found that people with any of these four key characteristics are more prone to fatigue and burnout: hard-working, perfectionist, obsessive-compulsive and overactive.

“Type A personality types, such as those who are competitive, highly motivated, organised and ambitious, according to science have a greater risk of fatigue and burnout than Type Bs who are more relaxed, content and less ambitious,” Antram tells Stylist.