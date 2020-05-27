Working from home makes it all too easy to sit down all day long, so it’s important to make sure that we’re incorporating some movement into our daily routine.

As Silentnight’s sleep expert Dr Nerina Ramlakhan previously told Stylist: “The main reason why inactivity makes us tired is because our muscles become under-utilised and our energy stagnates. We might think we have no energy when we actually do – it’s in the form of potential (stored) energy rather than kinetic (movement) energy.

“The best thing to do is to avoid sitting and staring at screens for too long and get up and move regularly – even for just a few minutes. Do this every hour or so to keep your energy moving.”

Because of this, Dr Lewis recommends making time to do physical activities every day – including ensuring that we get up from our desks regularly.