If you type the words “why can’t I sleep” into Google, chances are you’ll be met with a long list of lifestyle-related explanations such as too much screen time or not enough daylight exposure.

But the choices you do or don’t make during the day aren’t the only reasons why you might find it difficult to sleep at night – the moon could have a role to play, too.

You may think that the idea sounds a little far-fetched, but stay with us. Numerous studies have actually proven the relationship between the moon’s lunar cycles and human sleep patterns, and there are a number of science-backed explanations as to why this is the case.