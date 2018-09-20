Stylist Sleep Diaries: my sleep patterns are as erratic as my wardrobe

Here, a broadcaster and author explains why her life is too erratic for a sleep routine.

Name: Gemma Cairney

Age: 33

Profession: Broadcaster, author and columnist

Actual sleep: It changes every night

Ideal amount: 10 hours

3 words to describe your sleep: unexpected, needed, dreamy

Sleep quality: 6/10

Unfortunately my sleep patterns are as erratic as my wardrobe, as I don’t have much routine in my life. I’m juggling jobs (joyously), and I don’t have the responsibility of kids or a live-in partner, which makes for a full and exciting, yet routine-less time in my life. I do sometimes crave more structure and reasons for routine and I’m always looking towards it, but right now - if I’m offered the opportunity to jump on plane to Colombia or Ghana (as I have this year for example), I’ll take it!

Some nights, when there’s actually an opportunity for downtime, my head will be filled with stuff and I can’t sleep for love nor money, but other times I’ll be so exhausted that I conk out on a train journey. So the amount of sleep I get is pretty changeable. I did, however, spend years presenting various breakfast shows on the radio, so I’m quite good at coping without much sleep. I also know some tricks, such as listening to certain music to help me drift off. If I’m desperate, then I’ll play the Weightless (Ambient Transmission) album by Marconi Union.

The more grownup I become, the more I am trying to be in bed by 11pm. If I’m not out and about then I won’t just stay up watching TV pointlessly. I love my home and when I’m there, and I do manage to go to bed early, it will usually be after a long bath and face mask session. But if I was to keep a log of my bedtime, it would be between the extremes of going to bed either really early or really late – some nights I just get to that point where I think, ‘oh f**k it, I’ve ruined it now’.