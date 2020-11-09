I finish work at 6.30pm but I find it really hard to switch off after having a busy day. I have dinner with my family at 8pm and watch crime dramas with my mum. I have a post dinner Cornetto and try and tackle some Stephen King for the work book club that is continuing over lockdown.

I am a total wimp when it comes to horror and put the book down well ahead of bed because I will be too spooked to sleep! I start winding down to sleep at about 11pm and finally fall asleep around 12.30pm.

Day 2

I’m up at 8.30 and start the day with 20 minutes of Pilates and a giant mug of water that I sip while I am on the mat. I have issues with my hips and sitting on a dining room chair for the first month or so of lockdown to work from home wreaked havoc with my back so I try and commit to this to keep some level of mobility. It’s a good way to wake up too because my brain does not turn on like a light. I skip the relaxation at the end because it always makes me feel guilty for wasting time.