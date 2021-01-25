In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 29-year-old veterinary care assistant wonders what she can do to stop her headaches in their tracks. Please note that this Sleep Diary was written shortly before Christmas and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

A little about me:

Age: 29

Occupation: veterinary care assistant

Number of hours sleep I get each night: 6-7 (and I often have very realistic nightmares, so much so that it’s hard to tell them apart from real life!)

Number of hours sleep I wish I got each night: 8

How much water I drink on average per day: At least 2 litres a day

How much exercise I do on average per week: Hourly dog walks every day