Make this one change and you could improve your sleep in a week

We all know that too much screen time is disruptive to our sleep. And it comes as no surprise that the average office worker spends almost 1,700 hours a year in front of a computer screen.

But there are steps to be taken to ensure we cut down on screen usage – with trying to resist that final scroll before bed being at the top of pretty much everybody’s list.

Getting a good night’s sleep means better health, but exactly how much can making changes to the way we interact with our phones, laptops and iPads actually improve our sleep?

Well, new research proves that we could see changes in as quickly as a week – which makes the sacrifice sound worth it, right?