A tense body means a tense mind. Equally, if you are physically relaxed, it is impossible to be anything other than mentally relaxed. Relaxing our muscles calms the central nervous system, reduces the production of adrenaline and directs oxygen away from an overly active brain.

On those days when I can’t control my racing thoughts and struggle to calm my mind, it is a relief to approach the problem a different way, by relaxing my body instead. It’s less a case of mind over body, and more body over mind.

Yet much of our lives alienates us from our physical selves – we live in our heads and store tension and fear in our muscles. We can see this in the way mammals shake themselves all over to rid themselves of tension and stress after they escape from a predator.