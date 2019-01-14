20 relaxing classical music songs guaranteed to help you fall asleep

For members of the Wide Awake Club, falling asleep can be a nightly tussle between a constantly-whirring mind and an increasingly-exhausted body.

If you’re one of the third of Brits who suffer from insomnia, you’ll know first-hand that getting enough sleep is a problem that can’t always be solved by industrial amounts of lavender pillow spray, or a mug of warm milk before bed.

And that’s where classical music comes in.

Scientists have long studied the benefits of listening to soothing music before you fall asleep, and some studies have pinpointed classical music in particular as a genre that can help us to drift off.

But with such a massive catalogue of classical music available on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, how do you know where to start with whittling down the songs that could help you fall asleep?