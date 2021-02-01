In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 32-year-old SEO executive wonders why she’s so tired all the time.

A little about me:

Age: 32

Occupation: SEO executive

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 6.5

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: 8

Do you grind your teeth/have nightmares: both, occasionally

How much water you drink on average per day: probably only about 1 pint (so bad I know), I drink about 4 coffees though

How much exercise I do on average per week: probably about 45 min per day, mainly via a daily walk

Day 1

Finish work around 6pm, go out to the shop and buy a bottle of wine. I end up drinking three-quarters of the bottle in a short space of time and decide I can’t be bothered to cook (such a bad habit) so I order a pizza. The takeaway takes forever to arrive. I start eating it around 9pm, which I know is too late for such a stodgy meal. It was delicious though.