I’m also really careful about my alcohol consumption in the evenings. It can affect the body’s natural sleep architecture, meaning you might not fall into deep sleep, which is the really restorative part of sleep.

I limit myself to one or two glasses of red wine and finish drinking an hour before I go to bed. Our livers process alcohol at one unit per hour and even if it makes you feel sleepy, it doesn’t put you to sleep.

7pm: I rest and relax and catch-up on TV or social media.

8pm: I turn off all screens for at least 90 minutes before bed, so at 8pm I will start thinking about sleep. There are three stages to my pre-sleep routine: I relax my body, settle my mind and nourish my soul.