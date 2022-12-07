To make getting up that little bit easier, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting a good night’s sleep. When it’s cold outside, one of the best ways to do this is by making sure you stay warm throughout the night.

“If you’re noticing that it’s becoming harder to get to sleep and harder to wake up, then it may be that you need to wear something warmer to bed,” Seeley explains.

“Going to bed with only a few items of clothing on, if any at all, will make your body more susceptible to feeling the cold as you are offering it little to no protection. This in turn could lead to a disturbed night’s sleep and you may find you’re waking up multiple times during the night from feeling cold, making your mornings even harder.”

Seeley continues: “If you feel uncomfortable wearing too many clothes in bed, keep some warm clothes nearby that you can grab and put on when you rise. You may also want to reach for some fluffy socks too. Thermal lightweight pyjamas are the best option for a warm yet comfortable sleep.”