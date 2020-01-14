Research has shown that having a warm bath one to two hours before you plan to go to bed can make the process of falling asleep easier. Not only does the warm water help to calm you down and make you more relaxed by helping to loosen up your muscles, but it helps your body to raise its core temperature. This is important because the relationship between sleep and temperature is a key one: the drop in your core temperature triggered after you get out of a warm bath signals our pineal gland to begin the production of melatonin, a hormone which plays an essential role in our daily cycles of rest and activity.

And don’t be mistaken into thinking that having a shower is a worthy equivalent: baths are, of course, more relaxing, especially because they give you the ability to lay back and practise some other healthy sleep habits such as mindfulness or some breathing exercises.