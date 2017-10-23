These 3 simple techniques will allow you to control your dreams, say scientists

Most of us have occasionally experienced the strange sensation of realising we’re in a dream. Sometimes, this can be thrilling. “Amazing!” we think elatedly, as it suddenly occurs to us that we’re not really strolling through a snowy meadow discussing gender politics with Helen Mirren and the Genie from Aladdin. “What a wonderful and unusual experience my sleeping brain has manufactured for me!” At other times, the shock of understanding that we’re dreaming is enough to jolt us awake immediately.

The knowledge that you are dreaming is an essential ingredient in a lucid dream, where the dreamer is not only aware that they’re not experiencing reality, but has the ability to control the experience. Lucid dreams can be exhilarating and empowering, as dreamers can manipulate situations that would never be possible in real life. It’s thought that around 51% of people have experienced a lucid dream at least once – but until now, scientists haven’t been sure whether it’s possible to train yourself to control your dreams in this way.