There’s nothing better than getting into bed at night and sinking back into a soft, spongy pillow – but choosing the right one for you and your body is about more than just comfort.

“How well we sleep can often make or break our day, and if our bedding and pillows are uncomfortable or not suited to us, then this can often lead to a disturbed night’s sleep,” Seeley explains.

“Choosing the right pillow and positioning for you is crucial for the quality of your sleep – it provides vital support for your head, neck and spine and can actually help to prevent neck and back pain.

“Not only this, but choosing the wrong pillow for you could actually trigger headaches and muscle pain from incorrect positioning or lack of support, and for some, the material used could trigger allergic reactions.”