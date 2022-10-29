How to sleep after watching horror this Halloween, according to the experts
Enjoy your favourite films without sacrificing precious sleep this spooky season.
Whether it’s a grisly true crime or classic jump scare, we just can’t get enough of horror, particularly around this time of year. But even when you’re watching through your fingers, it can be hard to drift off to sleep peacefully after hours’ worth of fright and tension.
According to Crafted Beds, in October alone, searches for ‘How to sleep after watching horror’ have increased by 278%. So to help, their experts have shared five ways to get a proper night’s sleep after watching a horror this Halloween.
How to sleep after watching horror this Halloween
Leave the lights on
While it may sound counterproductive when you’re trying to sleep, it’s actually a good idea to keep your lights on while watching a horror and for a while thereafter, even if it’s just a dim light setting or nightlight.
“Keeping the lights on whilst you’re watching a horror film will help you keep a firm grip on reality,” the experts explain. “Horror movies are often set at night and will feature many dark scary scenes, so having the room you’re watching in lit up bright can help create a clear divide between the movie and reality.”
Keep to your routine
“It’s important to remember that everything is normal and nothing within the horror film will affect your actual life. Continue your night-time routine as usual, whether that’s doing some stretches, showering, or taking the dog out for a quick walk before bed. Whatever your regular evening routine is, try your best to stick to it to allow your brain to recognise that everything is normal.”
Don’t forget to balance it out
“The oldest trick in the book is to distract yourself with something more cheery, and this works a treat, but you can take it one step further by calming yourself down at the same time. Pop on a comfort TV show, maybe an old episode of Friends or a classic rom-com film like Bridesmaids, and make yourself a cup of decaffeinated tea. You can also try a quick two minute meditation, breathing in through your nose for seven seconds and exhaling for eleven seconds, whilst watching your TV show or film of choice.”
Talk to someone before you head to bed
“Chat to someone, whether they’re in the house with you or you need to ring someone up, have a conversation about something other than the film and challenge yourself to be a really active listener. Take in every word the person you’re conversing with is saying and contribute to the conversation. From celebrity gossip to something that happened at work the other day, make sure you choose a topic you’re invested in, know a lot about, and want to talk about so you fully allow yourself to engage with and enjoy the conversation.”
Try a guided meditation
If you’re really struggling to block the film out of your mind, try a guided meditation. There are plenty of quality ones available for free on YouTube and for a small fee on apps like Headspace and Calm. These meditations involve someone talking you through a calming scenario or situation, allowing you to step outside of the worries of the day. This works as both a distraction and a method of calming yourself down so you regain control of your thoughts and fall asleep.
Images: Getty