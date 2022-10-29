Whether it’s a grisly true crime or classic jump scare, we just can’t get enough of horror, particularly around this time of year. But even when you’re watching through your fingers, it can be hard to drift off to sleep peacefully after hours’ worth of fright and tension.

According to Crafted Beds, in October alone, searches for ‘How to sleep after watching horror’ have increased by 278%. So to help, their experts have shared five ways to get a proper night’s sleep after watching a horror this Halloween.