Sleep is impossible to control, so let’s stop shaming insomniacs

So what’s the problem? Well, it’s quite simple: sleep is impossible to control, and selling this ideal of a long, restful night – as if it were something we could order on Deliveroo – does more harm than good. When it comes to our health, sleep is an entirely separate entity to things like exercise and nutrition. Eating five portions of fruit and veg a day, or hitting a step count of 10,000 steps, are attainable goals that we have the power to achieve.

Sleep, though, is not. Lumping it into the same lifestyle category as areas that we do have control over puts far too much pressure on us to achieve it, kickstarting the hamster wheel of worry that keeps us awake at night.

I don’t need to tell you that obsessing about sleep is a vicious cycle; the more you think about it, the more anxious you become. The more anxious you become, the less you sleep. And the less you sleep, the more you think about it. And so on.