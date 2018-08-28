Stylist Sleep Diaries: Why I can never switch off, even when I’m asleep

I usually shower for quite a long time, around 10 minutes, and I’ll also brush my teeth in there, too. I have two toothbrushes – one in the bathroom and one in the shower - it’s more convenient.

9.45pm: I get into bed, under the covers and try not to look at my phone again. I know the blue light will keep me awake longer, but sometimes I can’t help it. My phone has to be on and by my side because I’m always on call, but I silence all my apps like WhatsApp and Gmail.

I’d have a panic attack if I lost it because it would freak me out knowing that someone wouldn’t be able to reach me if they needed to. Deep down I know I need to be alert in case anyone rings me. Even when I’m sleeping, I’m listening.

Once I’m in bed I’ll usually read a magazine or book – I like light reading at night, and nothing too intense. I love cookery magazines, or Homes & Gardens. I’ve also got a candle from Neom, which is natural and not too strong-smelling, and I light it to help me sleep.