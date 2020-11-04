2. Worry and anxiety

The number of things we have to worry about has increased massively during the coronavirus pandemic, making it harder for us to relax when it’s time to go to bed.

“Covid-19 has left most of us feeling worried, anxious or even panicky at some point,” Leslau says. “We’re concerned about catching the virus ourselves, as well as inadvertently passing it on to our loved ones. Economic concerns are a big factor too. The economy is struggling, with many of us worried about job losses or a reduction in hours.

“Longer-term worries about how long the pandemic will last, when (or indeed if) things will ever get back to normal and how the economy will recover can also make the mind race.”

Not only does worry and anxiety make it harder to fall asleep, but it can also lead to poorer sleep quality, too. As Dr Andy Cope, an expert in positive psychology, previously told Stylist: “Stress means we sleep lightly and intermittently instead of achieving deeper REM sleep. As a result, it’s very easy to fall into a vicious cycle of poor-quality sleep which leads to a stressful day which leads to poor-quality sleep.”

3. Feelings of isolation

The impact of loneliness on our mental and emotional health can also impact our sleep, too.

“Perhaps we’ve not been able to see grandparents for a long time as they’re in a care home or have missed out on our favourite hobbies due to restrictions,” Leslau explains.