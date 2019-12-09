Light exposure

One of the biggest influences on our sleep is light exposure and although you might think that darker mornings would mean more of a lie in, this issue can affect our ability to sleep in a way you might not have thought about.

You see, light exposure during the day is needed for the production of melatonin – the hormone that regulates the timing and duration of sleep – later in the evening. It is the contrast between light exposure during the day and darkness during the evening that is recognised by the brain as a signal for sleep. In the winter, not only is there less sunlight but we also tend to spend much more time indoors, so we miss out on natural daylight exposure. Because of this, our brains can struggle to understand when it’s time to sleep, making it much harder to drop off.

With less daytime light exposure, melatonin concentrations are generally lower, and this can cause sleep disruption. In addition, the low level of light exposure may lead to feelings of tiredness during the day.

Tips from the experts: “Try to spend more time outside in the winter months in order to get an adequate level of light exposure. Going for a walk during your lunch break is a good way to achieve this or walking/cycling to work.

“Make sure your work and home environments are as light as possible during the day. Open your curtains and blinds as soon as you wake up in the morning and try to sit by a window at your place of work. In addition, dim your lights at home in the evening to encourage melatonin onset before you head off to bed.”