At 10pm, I usually switch my phone to airplane mode, turn my alarm on and then place it on the other side of the room so I have to get up when the alarm goes off. Then I brush my teeth, use some mouthwash and tie my hair back, in that order. I can’t sleep with my hair loose, which is probably a throwback to getting smoked on in grimy pubs when I was a teenager – there’s nothing worse than waking up with the hangover from hell and an inescapable veil of hair that smells like stale, second-hand smoke. I use a specific type of hairband that I’ve been buying from Superdrug since I was a teenager; the band is really thick so my hair is less likely to escape through the night.

10.15pm: Once my room is an electricity-free zone (apart from my lamp, which doesn’t give off any evil blue light), I make my bed. I like to leave the duvet off the bottom sheet during the day to air the bed out, and I sleep on top of two mattress protectors to make it extra comfortable. After the bed is perfectly made, I lie on the end (not under the covers) and read a book – the paper kind, not one that’s on a Kindle (do e-readers give off blue light? I’m not taking any chances). At the moment, it’s Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout. I almost always read fiction, and my books are mainly ones that I’ve borrowed from the library – sometimes I’ll find scribbled notes that someone else has written in the margins, which I love. I usually read until I feel my eyes drooping, which is around 30 to 45 minutes in, and then I’ll get into bed. I don’t read in bed because sleep experts recommend that you only ever use your bed for sleep, and I’m a teacher’s pet at heart. Plus there are few things nicer than getting into a cool, crisp, freshly made bed at the end of the day and going straight to sleep.