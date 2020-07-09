If you’ve been struggling with your sleep during lockdown, you’re not alone. Whether it’s because of worries about money, general health anxiety or simply because of all the vivid dreams we’ve been having, research from King’s College London published last month suggests that more than half of the UK population have suffered sleep problems during the pandemic.

Because of this, the demand for effective sleep aids, hacks and techniques is higher than ever. From weighted blankets to mindfulness meditation and CBD oils, the number of approaches, products and programmes designed to help us fall asleep quicker – and stay asleep – is always growing.