Stylist Sleep Diaries: How waking up at 2.20am every day impacts my health

Sleep One

8pm: Once we’ve tidied up the house, my husband and I will sit down to eat dinner. We usually have something light, like a stir fry – when you’re getting up in the middle of the night like I am, you really feel a heavy dinner in your stomach. Although sometimes it gets to the evening and all I want to eat is a steak!

8.30pm: We’ll chill out with some Netflix and catch up on our lives.

9.30pm: I start getting ready for bed. Because I also work as a beauty journalist I have to test out lots of beauty products, so I’ll usually do quite an intense cleansing routine. It’s a really important part of my day – it’s my time to switch off. I’ll get into my pyjamas and go into the bathroom on my own and rub a nice cleanser onto my face. I’ll follow this with an acid toner and then a serum, which I’ll really massage in. Then I’ll finish the routine with a face oil scented with something soothing like lavender. I always spent a bit of time doing this, around 10 to 15 minutes, because it really relaxes me and it’s the only real time I get to myself in the day.

9.45pm: My husband will come into the bedroom and we’ll have a little chat, then he’ll either get into bed with me or go downstairs and watch TV for a bit. If he does this he will usually come to bed around 10.30pm, but he doesn’t wake me because I’ll have my earplugs firmly in.

Either way, around 9.45pm I’ll get into bed and read, either on my kindle or my phone. I’ve just got a new phone that lets me switch off the screen’s blue light; I think part of my problem with falling asleep is that I’ve been looking at too much blue light. Before I start my book I’ll spritz my pillow with This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, to get me in the zone for sleep.