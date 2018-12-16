How to get a good night’s sleep in winter: Eight tips for staying warm and cosy

There’s a lot to like about winter. From long nights spent drinking hot toddies in the pub, to curling up by the fire with a favourite book or unleashing your inner child and sledging down a hill in the snow, it’s a glorious time of year.

You just have to look at the World Happiness Report for proof of the brilliance of winter. Chilly Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Denmark and Norway are consistently named in the top countries in the world for happiness. In Denmark, where the sun will usually set before 4 pm, they even have their own wonderful world to describe winter: ‘hygge’, which roughly translates as ‘cosy’.

But brace yourselves, Brits. This winter is set to be a cold one, with plenty of snow, ice and storms predicted for December and January. While this means the odds of a White Christmas are finally looking promising, the bitter chill certainly won’t help us on our daily mission to get a good night of sleep.