Sleep – or more specifically the lack of sleep – is a growing epidemic. A 2017 study revealed 16 million adults in the UK go sleepless: a third say they have insomnia, two thirds suffer from disrupted sleep and nearly quarter say they manage no more than five hours a night. According to a recent US government-backed study, it’s even worse for women.

I used to be one of those women. Aged 23 I was crashing around New York City working and playing. It should have been the best of times but crippling insomnia made every day feel more miserable. I’d doze off at my desk at 11am but was wide awake at 1am. I was dosing up on everything legal to try and combat the sleepless nights.

I became world-class connoisseur of under-eye concealer. I tried aromatherapy, homeopathy, counting sheep, going to bed earlier, going to bed later, herbs and diets. My doctor checked me out declaring “there’s nothing physically wrong with you…” and refused to give me sleeping pills.