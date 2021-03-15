In this week’s Sleep Diaries, a 37-year-old journal development manager asks why she keeps waking up in the night – and, more importantly, how to stay asleep.

A little about me:

Age: 37

Occupation: journal development manager

Number of hours sleep you get each night: 6-7

Number of hours sleep you wish you got each night: 8-9

Do you have any sleep conditions: no, but I often experience nightmares

How much water you drink on average per day: 1.5 litres

How much exercise I do on average per week: 4-5 days a week usually for about 50 minutes

Day 1

I finish working at home for the day at 5.15pm, and I’m glad when it does: I had a stressful meeting at 4pm which always leaves me feeling on edge.