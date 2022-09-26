Autumn has officially arrived, and as the mornings grow darker and temperatures begin to drop, the task of getting out of bed can become increasingly difficult. This is especially true if you’re someone who struggles with grogginess – a problem that regularly affects more than 60% of us, according to new research from the smart alarm brand Sleepwave. The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that one in four people (25%) wake up feeling groggy every day, while 62% find it hard to beat lingering sleepiness at least two times a week.

If you’ve ever spent an hour snoozing your alarm or struggled to keep your eyes open in the shower, you’ll know how frustrating it can be to deal with lingering tiredness at the start of the day. So, to help you fight your grogginess this autumn, Stylist asked Jules Goldberg, founder and CEO of Sleepwave, to share his top tips for waking up feeling fresh. From exposing yourself to natural light to using the right alarm, here’s what Goldberg had to say.

1. Listen to your body

The first thing you can do to avoid feeling groggy in the morning is to get enough sleep to sustain your day-to-day schedule – and listening to your body will help you know how much you need. “If you’re feeling tired, listen to your body and give yourself an early night,” Goldberg says. “Take a break from screens and have a few extra hours in bed to replenish your energy. If you’re consistently struggling to wake up in the morning, the chances are you’re not getting enough sleep and you should try adjusting to an earlier bedtime.”

2. Avoiding eating too close to bedtime

Eating too late in the day can exacerbate feelings of grogginess the following morning.

We’re all partial to a bedtime snack – but eating a substantial amount close to bedtime can set you up for a groggy morning the next day. “Eating late can make it difficult to fall asleep – especially if it’s a large amount of food – as our body digests and releases energy at a time when we don’t need it,” Goldberg explains. “Try to have your evening meal at least three hours before bed.”

3. Start your day with natural light

While natural light can be hard to come by in the morning during autumn and winter, exposing yourself to as much as possible upon waking will help you to feel more refreshed as you go about your day. “Exposure to natural light activates your body clock and signals to your brain that it’s time to wake up,” Goldberg explains. “Leaving your curtains or blinds slightly open, especially in winter, is an effective way to help you feel more alert in the morning.”

4. Get outside in the morning

Getting outside in the morning, whether for a walk or more vigorous exercise, can help you feel more refreshed.

In the same way that opening your curtains can help you to feel more awake, going outside in the morning is a great way to shake off any lingering tiredness from the night before. “You can shift your body clock to become more of a morning person by getting outside in the morning hours,” Goldberg says. “This helps your circadian rhythm align with daylight. Any outdoor physical activity during the earlier part of your day, even a short walk, will be beneficial for your sleep-wake cycle.”

5. Switch up your alarm

Nobody likes the sound of their alarm – but opting for one that works with, not against, your sleep cycles will help you to feel more refreshed when it does go off. “Fixed-time alarm clocks often sound at a bad moment for our brains, leading to feelings of grogginess,” Goldberg explains. “Sleepwave’s motion-sensing smart alarm is linked to your body movements. The app gently sounds when you’re naturally awakening, helping you to feel more alert and ready for the day.”

