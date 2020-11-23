Day 5

I wake up before my alarm at 5.00 am feeling really thirsty, so rush downstairs and down a glass of water before taking my Thyroxine tablets and getting showered and dressed for work.

Again, I have a coffee with cream and a multivitamin before driving to work at 6.30am, where I promptly make myself a cup of tea upon arrival.

Lunch today is a tuna mayo sandwich made with low carb bread, and the only exercise during the day is walking around the school and after the children.

Thankfully, I’m home by 4.30 pm today and, as I’m feeling shattered, I promptly curl up on the sofa to watch some TV with a mug of tea and a glass of water. Later in the evening, I have a homemade curry, along with a very large glass of Pimms and a glass of Diet Coke.

At 11.30 pm, I realise I’m starting to fall asleep in front of the television, so head to bed. But, once I’m there, I’m wide awake and can’t stop tossing and turning. After getting up twice to go to the bathroom, I finally fall asleep, but my snoring and coughing wakes me up at 3.05 am my snoring. I have a terrible headache, so I go and get some water before trudging back to bed.