Designed to give viewers the tools they need to get a good night’s sleep and wake up ready to take on the day, the new series is filled with useful facts, tips and tricks to help you take control of your rest, covering subjects from the impact of phone usage on sleep to the role meditation can play in promoting better rest.

Told through a series of bright, eye-catching animations and accompanied by Lewis Prieto’s engaging narration, the series – which is a follow-up to Headspace’s first Netflix venture, the Headspace Guide To Meditation – is helpful whether you’re struggling to fall asleep, keep waking up in the middle of the night or simply want to learn more about the science behind it.

“Sleep is universal, right?” Lewis Prieto says. “We all need it, and a lot of us don’t get the sleep that we need, or we don’t get sleep that is restorative. So, this seven-part series is really focused on dealing with a lot of the science behind sleep – the actual facts.”