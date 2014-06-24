Infographic shows what your sleeping habits say about you

Do you have trouble sleeping? Well, perhaps this infographic could help you discover what it is that is keeping you awake at night.

The design created by bed experts Simmons asks you what's keeping you up at night and from there you can determine what kind of a sleep personality you have.

For example, if you can't dose off - do you reach for the remote? While some might pass out immediately after switching on the Netflix, if you can't just watch one episode of Orange Is The New Black (who can?), you could be a plugged "in" somniac.

This means you're probably not getting enough sleep. According to research, "people who sleep less than five hours per night are more likely to experience weight gain". So it's probably best to reserve binge-watching for the weekend.

Similarly, if you reach for your smartphone you could also not be getting enough rest. Sure, you might just be watching a cat video, but most likely, it's because you're reading emails, which means you're probably a workaholic.

Unsurprisingly, this can be counterproductive as working, instead of sleeping, might mean you don't perform as well the following day. In fact, "sleep can make you smarter and more effective at work".

Another piece of research shows that people who miss out on getting their eight hours are also more likely to miss that time off work. So clearly if you are a workaholic and don't get enough sleep, you're not doing it right.

Finally, if you're still not convinced that a good night's slumber is that important, then let us leave you with this finding: "healthful sleep is the number one factor in predicting longevity; it beats out diet, exercise and hereditary".

Now you'll have to excuse us as all this nap chat is making us want to go for a lie down.