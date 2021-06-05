In a new paper in the Australian Journal Of General Practice, Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health (AISH) sleep experts from Flinders University have developed new clinical guidelines for Australian doctors to give family GPs insight into the “most effective” treatment for insomnia – Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for insomnia (or ‘CBTi’). According to the authors, CBTi improves insomnia, mental health and quality of life, and can be more successful than sleeping pills.

Explaining what CBTi actually is, The Sleep Foundation says: “CBTi focuses on exploring the connection between the way we think, the things we do, and how we sleep. During treatment, a trained CBTi provider helps to identify thoughts, feelings, and behaviors that are contributing to the symptoms of insomnia.”