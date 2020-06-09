A combination of relief at being released from the restraints of the office and joy at the prospect of spending more time at home characterised this first week – indeed, as Cope highlights, this could be attributed to a perceived ‘work from home utopia’ with people getting the opportunity to unwind and sleep better.

Cope also suggests that this period could be sign of denial at the number of liberties we had lost: “Denial is the first stage of dealing with grief. It helps us minimize the overwhelming pain of loss.”

3. The honeymoon is over

We all remember that point where we hit a wall when it came to working from home – the novelty of Zoom drinks and saving time not commuting quickly got old, and all we really wanted to do was go to the pub with our friends. The honeymoon period of the initial few weeks quickly came to an end between 25-31 March, as we learnt that key figures including Prince Charles and Boris Johnson were showing signs of the virus.