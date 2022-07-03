There is, of course, no reason to obsess over sleep quality – especially if your current routine is giving you the energy you need to get through the day. However, if you’re concerned about the quality of sleep you’re getting, there are a number of key signs of low-quality sleep to look out for.

You may also like Here’s why you need less sleep at 31 than you did at 21

Identifying these signs won’t just help you become more aware of your sleep habits, but it’ll also put you in good stead to make positive changes that’ll help you feel more rested in the long run. With this in mind, Stylist asked Nicky Blakeman, sleep coach at Yumi Nutrition, to spell out some of the top signs of sleep deprivation. Of course, it’s worth mentioning that these signs could also indicate other health issues, so if you’re worried, you should always speak to your GP. But without further ado, here’s what she had to say.

1. You often feel under the weather If you find yourself feeling ill more often than not, it could be a sign you’re not sleeping well enough. “There is a proven direct link between sleep and the immune system,” Blakeman explains. “Sleep is an important period of bodily rest and regularly getting 7-9 hours of good sleep per night helps to support your immune system to make sure you’re able to effectively fight off bacteria and viruses. “As a former sufferer of insomnia, I have experienced this first-hand with recurring throat infections when I wasn’t sleeping, which have disappeared since I improved my sleep.”

Feeling under the weather could be a sign you're not sleeping well.

2. You crave ‘unhealthy’ food There’s a reason why you reach for chocolate and other sweet snacks when you’re feeling tired – and it’s all to do with your hormones. “When you’re sleep-deprived, your hunger hormones are directly affected which makes you crave food high in sugar and salt,” Blakeman says. “A good night’s sleep helps these hormones to function normally so you feel fuller when you eat and less hungry throughout the day.”

You may also like “Can eating a protein-rich breakfast help me to feel less tired in the morning?” A sleep expert answers your questions

3. You fall asleep instantly Falling asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow might feel like a win, but it’s not the good sign many of us interpret it to be. “It’s a common misconception that falling asleep as soon as you get in bed means that you’re a healthy sleeper,” Blakeman explains. “While this can be the case, it can actually also be a sign that you’re sleep-deprived. This is because not getting enough high-quality sleep and sleep disruption will make you more likely to fall asleep quicker the next night.”

Falling asleep as soon as you get into bed can be a sign of overtiredness.

4. You don’t feel refreshed in the morning This is probably the most well-known sign that you haven’t had enough good quality sleep. “Many people have become accustomed to feeling sluggish in the morning, but if you find yourself feeling groggy for more than 30 minutes, it is more than likely caused by sleep deprivation,” Blakeman says. “If you get the right amount of good quality sleep, it shouldn’t be hard to wake up and get out of bed.”

You may also like Why 7 hours of sleep is what we should be aiming for, according to new Cambridge University research

5. You have a lower libido Feeling sleepy and lethargic can take its toll on your libido. “Sleep deprivation has been linked to decreased libido with sleepiness and fatigue negatively impacting your desire, so getting yourself into a healthy sleeping routine will improve your performance in the bedroom in more ways than one,” Blakeman explains.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips, plus our Strong Women magazine with expert advice on building strength & resilience sent to your inbox. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy