Why does going on a mental walk help to relax us so much? Tania Taylor, a hypnotherapist, anxiety expert and psychotherapist, explains that it gives us all the mental benefits of going out for a stroll in nature, without us actually having to get up and about.

“Whether something is happening in reality, or in our mind’s eye, the part of our brain that regulates our hormones doesn’t really know the difference,” Taylor explains.

“Have you ever found yourself wearing a VR set and walking the plank? The intellectual part of your brain knows you are absolutely safe. However, your protection centre that helps to regulate your hormones and neurotransmitters has no clue. So it responds by pumping you with adrenaline and cortisol and other hormones that assist you in times of stress, and before you know it, your heart is beating 10 to the dozen and your legs are more wobbly than jelly.

Another example might be watching a horror movie or reading a psychological thriller, says Taylor. “These are a few relatable examples of how powerful our mind can be when it fears we are under attack or undue stress. The incredible reality is that we can work this skill in our own favour. So if we can provoke stress hormones being released by using our imagination, we can also promote the release of calming, soothing, and relaxing hormones too. This is where the mental walk comes in.”